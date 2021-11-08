Postgame Blitz

Passing

Justin Herbert, Chargers, completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles' 27-24 win over Philadelphia.

Matt Ryan, Falcons, went 23 of 30 for 343 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's 27-25 victory over New Orleans.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, completed 28 of 40 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in San Francisco's 31-17 loss to Arizona.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens, passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 120 yards on 21 carries, in Baltimore's 34-31 overtime victory over Minnesota.

Rushing

Nick Chubb, Browns, had a 70-yard touchdown run and finished with 137 yards and two scores on 14 carries as Cleveland beat Cincinnati 41-16.

Javonte Williams, Broncos, had 17 rushes for 111 yards in Denver's 30-16 win over Dallas.

Devontae Booker, Giants, rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries while subbing for the injured Saquon Barkley in New York's 23-16 win over Las Vegas.

James Conner, Cardinals, had 21 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while adding five receptions for 77 yards and another score, in Arizona's 31-17 win over San Francisco.

Receiving

Marquise Brown, Ravens, had nine receptions for 116 yards.

DeVonta Smith, Eagles, had 116 yards on five catches, including a touchdown.

Keenan Allen, Chargers, caught 12 passes for 104 yards.

George Kittle, 49ers, had six receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins, had eight receptions for 83 yards in Miami's 17-9 win over Houston.

Special teams

Kene Nwangwu, Vikings, ran the second-half kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown.

Justin Tucker, Ravens, was 2 for 2 on field goals, including a winning 36-yarder in overtime, and perfect on four extra points.

Tommy Townsend, Chiefs, averaged 56.8 yards on six punts, placing five of them inside the Packers' 20-yard line, in Kansas City's 13-7 win over Green Bay.

Defense

Josh Allen, Jaguars, sacked Buffalo's quarterback of the same name, intercepted him and also recovered a fumble by the Bills' Josh Allen in Jacksonville's 9-6 win.

J.C. Jackson, Patriots, returned one of his two interceptions 88 yards for a touchdown in New England's 24-6 win over Carolina.

Xavier McKinney, Giants, had two interceptions, including one he returned 41 yards for a touchdown.

Denzel Ward, Browns, had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Markus Golden, Cardinals, had three sacks.

Troy Hill, Browns, had two sacks of Joe Burrow on cornerback blitzes.

Jonathon Cooper, Broncos, had two sacks.

Micah Parsons, Cowboys, had 21/2 sacks.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins, had 21/2 sacks.

Yannick Ngakoue, Raiders, had two sacks.