Rookies fill big roles for Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Kendrick Green and Dan Moore Jr. were given a nearly impossible task when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the offensive linemen in last April's draft.

The Steelers grabbed Green in the third round and moved him from guard to center, where all he had to do was replace perennial Pro Bowler Maurkice Pouncey. A round later, Pittsburgh grabbed Moore, who by September found himself starting at left tackle.

No pressure or anything. All the Steelers asked Moore to do was protect 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's blindside in hopes of keeping Roethlisberger upright long enough to put together one last playoff push.

As their rookie seasons near the midway point, the early growing pains Green and Moore endured are starting to wear off. Something akin to cohesion has developed. The fact Pittsburgh (4-3) has righted itself following a 1-3 start is no coincidence.

The Steelers have won three straight heading into tonight's visit by the struggling Chicago Bears (3-5), with a real chance to get into the thick of an AFC North race that appeared to be ready to go on without them a month ago.

“I think we're understanding each other,” Roethlisberger said of his almost completely retooled offensive line. “We're understanding the offense. We've talked about this in the weeks we've been up here. Having the same group of guys in front for a while now and knowing each other, they're taking pride (in what they do).”

While Moore gave up a sack to Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett last week and Green's chemistry with Roethlisberger remains a work in progress, the line created enough push in a 15-10 win over the Browns to have the running game top 100 yards for the third consecutive week after hitting that mark just once in the 16 games prior.

The Bears would love to be on a three-game winning streak. Instead, rookie quarterback Justin Fields has spent his first two months on the job mostly running for his life. Chicago has allowed a league-high 30 sacks, including four in each of its past three games, all double-digit losses.

Fields did find enough time to produce a season-best 278 yards of total offense last week against San Francisco.

“I thought he played fast and made quick decisions,” Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson said. “You can just tell as far as how he's moving out there and moving around and what he's seeing that he's getting more comfortable and gaining more confidence.”