Tuesday, November 09, 2021 12:50 pm
Browns, G Teller agree to 4-year $56.8 million extension
TOM WITHERS | Associated Press
CLEVELAND -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the team through the 2025 season.
Teller has developed into one of the NFL’s best interior linemen during three seasons after coming over in a trade from Buffalo. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.
He’s expected to sign the deal, which includes $28 million guaranteed, on Tuesday.
Teller has consistently rated among the league’s top blockers during the last two seasons. In Sunday’s 41-16 win at Cincinnati, he delivered a key block -- leaving his feet to deliver the blow -- that sprung Nick Chubb on a 70-yard touchdown run.
Teller was a second-team All-Pro Selection in 2020. He was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round in 2018 out of Virginia Tech.
