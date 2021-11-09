Browns receiver officially waived

CLEVELAND – Odell Beckham Jr., the challenging wide receiver who has battled injuries the past few seasons, was formally waived Monday by the Cleveland Browns and can now be taken by any NFL team at a $7.25 million price tag for the rest of this season.

Beckham essentially forced his exit last week from the Browns. The situation reached a point where the Browns wanted to get out of the stormy relationship as badly as he did.

Beckham, 29, can be claimed on waivers – the Detroit Lions (0-8) get first crack – but any team that takes him would have to pay the $7.25 million he's owed for the rest of this season. The Browns and Beckham's agent agreed to restructure his deal last week by eliminating the two non-guaranteed years that were left.

If Beckham clears waivers by 4 p.m. today, he'll be a free agent and can sign with any team. In that case, the Browns will have to pay him $4.25 million for this season, saving them $3 million.

Seahawks' Wilson cleared to return

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Wilson's surgeon, Dr. Steve Shin, released a statement through the team saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.”

Social media post leads to release

Raiders waived 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and have now cut ties with both first-round picks from that draft before the midpoint of their second season.

General manager Mike Mayock called it a “painful decision” to release Arnette on Monday but said it was necessary in response to a social media post with Arnette brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

Arnette, a cornerback, was drafted 19th overall with a pick acquired in the Khalil Mack trade.

The move to cut Arnette comes less than a week after No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III was released following a fatal DUI crash.

Darnold has MRI on shoulder

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will be listed as day to day following an MRI on his right throwing shoulder Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation. There were no other details available on the injury.