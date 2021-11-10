Beckham unclaimed, now free agent

Odell Beckham Jr. wanted freedom and got his wish.

A disappointment and distraction before being released by the Cleveland Browns, Beckham cleared NFL waivers without being claimed Tuesday and can now sign as a free agent with any team.

Beckham, 29, was let go by the Browns on Monday after 21/2 seasons with the club. He was eligible to be grabbed by the other 31 teams, but none wanted to pick up the remaining $7.25 million he's owed this season.

Beckham's agent, Zeke Sandhu, and the Browns restructured his contract last week, dropping the final, non-guaranteed two years.

Also, Browns star running back Nick Chubb was placed on the COVID-19 list and could miss this week's game at New England.

Chubb is going on the list along with rookie running back Demetric Felton.

With Kareem Hunt on injured reserve and out indefinitely with a calf injury, the Browns have just one healthy running back – D'Ernest Johnson.

Rodgers admits to being misleading

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn't get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive.

Rodgers spoke Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after discussing on the same outlet his reasons for avoiding a vaccine. Rodgers tested positive Wednesday, was unavailable to play in the Packers' loss Sunday and remains quarantined in his Green Bay home.

“I shared an opinion that's polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments.”

Later Tuesday, the NFL fined the Packers $300,000 and issued $16,500 fines to Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violations of league and players' union protocols. ESPN first reported the fines.

Vikings' RB sued

A former girlfriend of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook alleged he physically abused her, causing a concussion and holding her hostage in his Inver Grove Heights home a year ago, according to a Dakota County District Court lawsuit.

Speaking from Italy, where she is a Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army, Gracelyn Trimble, 29, accused Cook of “giving me a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell.”

Her lawsuit accuses the Cook, 26, of assault, battery and false imprisonment.

Cook's attorney, David Valentini, responded to the lawsuit by saying that Trimble broke into Cook's house, assaulted him and two houseguests and is now trying to “extort him for millions of dollars.”

Extra points

The Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 reserve list. ... The Broncos placed two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, 24 hours after vaccinated backup quarterback Drew Lock went on the list. Inside linebacker Justin Strnad went on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with cornerback Michael Ojemudia.