Jaws' Thursday Night NFL Pick

Baltimore at Miami

When: 8:20 p.m. today (Fox/NFL Network)

Records: Ravens 6-2; Dolphins 2-7

The skinny: Baltimore has played three OT games, winning two, and is 4-1 in games decided by six or fewer points. They shouldn't need Lamar Jackson's magic to take out disappointing Miami, which just snapped a 7-game losing streak and may not have starting QB Tua Tagovailoa again this week.

Prediction: Ravens 30-17

Last week: 7-7; Season: 84-52

-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

mjaworski@jg,net