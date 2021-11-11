Vikings' Cook claims he was defending self

EAGAN, Minn. – Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, facing a personal injury lawsuit from a former girlfriend for allegedly assaulting her during an altercation at his home last year, maintained Wednesday he was the victim in the fight.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the matter will be reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy, but Cook will continue to practice and play.

“We will continue to monitor developments, but there's no change to his status as this is a civil complaint,” McCarthy said.

Cook's attorney, David Valentini, said Tuesday, after the lawsuit was first reported by the Star Tribune, his client had the legal right to defend himself because the woman entered Cook's home with a stolen garage door opener, punched him and sprayed mace in his face without provocation. Valentini said the woman and her attorney were trying to extort Cook for “millions of dollars.”

At his weekly media availability Wednesday, Cook declined to divulge further details but said again he was the one who was harmed. He didn't answer a question whether he was considering his own legal action.

Included as evidence in the lawsuit filed in Dakota County District Court was a message sent from Cook to the woman after the fight apologizing for his actions. She said she suffered a concussion, deep cuts to her face and other bruising. The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for claims of assault, battery and false imprisonment.

Also, coach Mike Zimmer said one vaccinated player whom he declined to identify but later reported to be backup guard Dakota Dozier, was admitted to the emergency room Tuesday because of COVID-19-related breathing trouble and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Zimmer said 29 people with the Vikings, including himself, were getting close contact testing. The team has five players on the COVID-19 reserve list: safety Harrison Smith, center Garrett Bradbury, guard Dakota Dozier, linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad lineman Timon Parris.

Extra points

The Browns had their fifth positive test in three days as backup guard Nick Harris was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cleveland signed three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year, $48 million contract extension. ... Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are fighting to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his NFL job. ... Panthers coach Matt Rhule said quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury. ... The Jets will start Mike White at quarterback against the Bills. ... Bengals executive Katie Blackburn has become the first woman appointed to the NFL's powerful competition committee, which plays a major role in rules changes.