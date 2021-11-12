Beckham joining talented Rams

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Thursday, choosing Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations.

The Browns released Beckham on Monday midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team.

Beckham elected to join NFL passing yards leader Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay in the league's most productive passing offense.

“I have a lot of respect for who he is as a player,” said Stafford, who played with Beckham in a Pro Bowl. “It's an opportunity for us as a team. It's an opportunity for him to come in here and prove himself to us. What our room is about, the receiver room, is pretty special.”

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, will play alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp – who has 74 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs, all tops in the league – and starters Robert Woods (556 yards) and Van Jefferson (443 yards). The Rams have almost exclusively run three-receiver sets this season.

Newton returns to Panthers

The Panthers announced they've signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 – and cut him prior to the 2020 season after he lost eight straight games as a starter.

The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“A healthy Cam Newton is a special player,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.

Carolina was in need of a quarterback after an MRI revealed starter Sam Darnold would miss at least four weeks with an incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade.

Rhule said P.J. Walker will still start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Rhule isn't sure if Newton would be active this week because he hasn't practiced. He wouldn't speculate on if Newton would be the starter beyond this week, but general manager Scott Fitterer said he “came here to play.”

Gregory out for Cowboys

Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks after straining a calf in practice. Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday no decision had been made on Gregory being placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him at least three weeks.

“You could make the argument he's probably one of our best players on defense,” McCarthy said of Gregory, who is tied with rookie linebacker Micah Parsons for the team lead with five sacks. “Our team and our defensive players feed of his activity. He's having a heck of a year.”