Goodell, NFL face Gruden lawsuit

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy his career by leaking old offensive emails from Gruden.

The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

The emails sent to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen from 2011 to 2018 during Gruden's time as an announcer at ESPN included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. They came from a set of 650,000 emails obtained during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team.

Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a statement that the defendants “selectively leaked Gruden's private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden's reputation and force him out of his job.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy denied the charges.

“The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims,” McCarthy said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 8 that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith. Gruden resigned three days later, less than halfway through the fourth year of his 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, after the New York Times revealed additional offensive emails.

Browns RB Chubb to miss game

Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday's game at New England after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

Chubb was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with punt returner/running back Demetric Felton as the Browns dealt with a minor virus outbreak this week with five positive tests. Felton will also miss this week.

With Chubb out and Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve and not ready, D'Ernest Johnson will make his second start.

Extra points

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, starting left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday's game at Tennessee. ... Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice, potentially giving the Arizona Cardinals a boost heading into Sunday's home game against the Panthers. … The Cardinals are still waiting to see if star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) can play. … Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive for the coronavirus and went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterbacks coach Mike Shula will communicate with QB Teddy Bridgewater through his headset.