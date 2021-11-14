Baylor ends Oklahoma's perfect run

WACO, Texas  Gerry Bohanon had a hard time finding the words to describe just how he felt after 18th-ranked Baylor ran over Oklahoma, ending the fourth-ranked Sooners nations-best 17-game winning streak.

The hard-nosed quarterback does know what it means going forward for the resurgent Bears.

I know well keep going, Bohanon said. I know that was just motivation for what we can do, and we can be as a team.

Bohanon threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, Baylors defense constantly pressured Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler and the No. 18 Bears beat No. 4 Oklahoma 27-14 on Saturday to end the Sooners nations-best 17-game winning streak.

Abram Smith had 148 yards rushing, including a 75-yard scamper to set up the first of Bohanons two rushing TDs in the fourth quarter, and the Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) rebounded from an unexpected loss last week at TCU.

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1) were held to 260 total yards, their fewest ever for Lincoln Riley in his five seasons as head coach and two seasons as offensive coordinator before that.

No. 1 GEORGIA 41, TENNESSEE 17: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Stetson Bennett ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0) wrapped up their Southeastern Conference schedule.

No. 3 ALABAMA 59, NEW MEXICO STATE 3: In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Bryce Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Crimson Tide.

No. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 40, MARYLAND 21:, In East Lansing, Michigan, Payton Thorne threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jayden Reed to lead the Spartans.

No. 9 MICHIGAN 21, No. 23 PENN STATE 17: In State College, Pennsylvania, Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left to complete the Wolverines rally.

No. 19 IOWA 27, MINNESOTA 22: In Iowa City, Iowa, Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start to lead the Hawkeyes.

No. 20 WISCONSIN 35, NORTHWESTERN 7: In Madison, Wisconsin, Braelon Allen ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns as the Badgers claimed their sixth consecutive victory.

HOPE 17, TRINE 13: In Angola, Chance Stricklands 4-yard touchdown run with 2:44 left in the third quarter quashed the Thunders Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association title hopes.

Strickland and Elijah Smith each rushed for touchdowns for the MIAA co-champion Flying Dutchmen (8-2, 5-1). Trine (6-4, 4-2) took a 13-10 lead with 4:24 left in the first half when Alex Price connected with Adam Gutting on a 39-yard touchdown pass.Price completed just 4 of 16 passes.

MANCHESTER 3, ANDERSON 0: In North Manchester, Andrew Kiblers 39-yard field goal with 12:58 to go helped the Spartans (3-7, 3-4 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) snap a four-game slide.

Defenses ruled the day, as Manchester rushed for just 75 yards on 47 carries, and the Ravens (1-9, 1-6) netted only 56 yards on their 24 attempts. The Spartans picked off four passes  two by Michael Cross, one apiece by Jabari Webb and Josue Castro.