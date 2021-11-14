Sunday, November 14, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 10 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
|What happened to them Cowboys!? Expect return to normalcy.
|Cowboys 27-21
|Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
|This was supposed to be soft stretch of Bills' schedule.
|Bills 27-17
|Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.
|COVID hurting Browns heading into game with playoff implications.
|Patriots 23-21
|Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
|Steelers barely survived Bears, but Lions a soft touch.
|Steelers 17-13
|Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
|Rested Colts get to bring Jags back to reality.
|Colts 33-14
|New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
|Titans chalking up big wins: Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Rams.
|Titans 24-21
|Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
|Bucs back after the bye and looking for big returns.
|Bucs 30-22
|Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
|Cardinals showing depth and character in face of injuries.
|Cardinals 30-14
|Minnesota at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
|Vikings are the new Chargers – finding ways to lose.
|Chargers 27-25
|Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
|Can Broncos put together another strong all-around effort?
|Broncos 23-20
|Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
|Russell Wilson is back. Will Aaron Rodgers play? Intrigue.
|Packers 25-21
|K.C. at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
|Chiefs searching for answers. Raiders seeking serenity.
|Chiefs 27-24
|Rams at San Fran., 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Rams should be angry – and hungry. 49ers look done.
|Rams 30-22
Byes: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Last week: 7-7; Season: 84-52
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
