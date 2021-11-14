Jaws' Week 10 Picks

Schedule Comments Prediction

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. What happened to them Cowboys!? Expect return to normalcy. Cowboys 27-21

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. This was supposed to be soft stretch of Bills' schedule. Bills 27-17

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. COVID hurting Browns heading into game with playoff implications. Patriots 23-21

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Steelers barely survived Bears, but Lions a soft touch. Steelers 17-13

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Rested Colts get to bring Jags back to reality. Colts 33-14

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Titans chalking up big wins: Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Rams. Titans 24-21

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Bucs back after the bye and looking for big returns. Bucs 30-22

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cardinals showing depth and character in face of injuries. Cardinals 30-14

Minnesota at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Vikings are the new Chargers – finding ways to lose. Chargers 27-25

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Can Broncos put together another strong all-around effort? Broncos 23-20

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Russell Wilson is back. Will Aaron Rodgers play? Intrigue. Packers 25-21

K.C. at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Chiefs searching for answers. Raiders seeking serenity. Chiefs 27-24