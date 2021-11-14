Roethlisberger out with COVID

PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the Steelers' game today against the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers announced Saturday night that Roethlisberger was ruled out for the game. Roethlisberger is the second prominent quarterback in two weeks to miss a game because of COVID-19, following Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers last week.

Mason Rudolph will likely start for the Steelers, who have won four straight games.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has completed 64.5% of his passes this season with 10 touchdowns, four interceptions for a 90 passer rating.

Packers' Rodgers will play today

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for him to return today against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, preventing him from joining his teammates for a 13-7 loss at Kansas City that snapped the Packers' seven-game winning streak.

The Packers activated Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Saturday. They also released linebacker La'Darius Hamilton.

Even though Rodgers didn't practice all week, coach Matt LaFleur has said the 37-year-old quarterback would start if available to play.

Extra points

Rams receiver Robert Woods is out for the season after tearing a knee ligament in practice, coach Sean McVay confirmed. McVay said Woods' noncontact injury occurred when he “put his foot in the ground kind of weird” Friday. Earlier Friday, Odell Beckham Jr. signed his contract after Los Angeles landed him as a free agent. ... Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was activated from injured reserve. ... The Titans placed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice. Tennessee also placed safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve, signed rookie receiver Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad and activated starting cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve.