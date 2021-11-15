Lions remain winless after tying Steelers

PITTSBURGH – Detroit's long losing streak is over. The threat of a winless season still remains.

For now, the Lions will take it, no matter how ugly it looks.

The Lions slogged their way to a 16-16 tie in dreary Pittsburgh on Sunday, surviving a nearly four-hour marathon against the Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers that ended with Detroit mercifully avoiding the loss column for the first time in nearly a year.

Sure, it wasn't a win. Still, it beat the usual alternative, a feeling the Lions (0-8-1) had endured since knocking off Chicago on Dec. 6, 2020, a stretch of 12 games over 11 sometimes agonizing months.

“I don't know how to feel about that, necessarily,” first-year Detroit coach Dan Campbell said. “It's like I told the guys, I was upset we didn't win, but I was also proud of them because of the fact that we put ourselves in position to win the game in overtime.”

Only they didn't. Then again, neither did the Steelers (5-3-1), who saw their four-game winning streak halted by hardly looking like a team ready for life without Roethlisberger.

The Steelers (5-3-1) were forced to play without their 39-year-old franchise cornerstone when he went onto the COVID-19 list Saturday night after testing positive.

Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Roethlisberger's absence.