Patriots too powerful for Browns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – A month ago, the New England Patriots were 2-4 and appeared headed for a second straight season of irrelevance.

Four games later, they are back in a familiar spot as a playoff contender in the AFC.

Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 100 yards and two scores, and the Patriots rolled to a 45-7 victory over Cleveland on Sunday as the Browns lost quarterback Baker Mayfield to a knee injury.

The Browns (5-5) have dropped four of their last six and haven't won at New England since 1992, when Bill Belichick was Cleveland's coach.

Jones finished 19 of 23 for 198 yards passing. Hunter Henry added a pair of TD receptions as New England (6-4) went 7 of 9 on third down.

“That's how you want to play the game of football,” Jones said. “It's just a three-level game and when we click on all cylinders, we can be pretty good.”

Playing without star running back Nick Chubb, who missed the game after a positive COVID-19 test, the Browns were held to 217 total yards and were 1 of 11 on third down.

“They outplayed us, outcoached us,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Mac Jones in particular, but their offense played really well. We could not get them off on third down.”

Mayfield limped off the field after taking a pair of hits in the third quarter.

Edge rusher Deatrich Wise Jr. drove Mayfield into the turf and was penalized for roughing the passer. Two plays later, linebacker Matt Judon crunched into Mayfield's midsection, and the QB was slow to get up.

A few minutes later, he left the game and was replaced by Case Keenum, who was sacked on back-to-back plays. Mayfield visited the sideline medical tent and later limped out. He remained on the sideline for the rest of the game.

Mayfield was 11 for 21 for 73 yards, one touchdown and an interception.