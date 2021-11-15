Players, coaches fine with ugly victory

INDIANAPOLIS – And now, the big news from Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday: The Colts are .500! The Colts are .500!

Yeah, maybe that's modest cause for wild applause, but this is the first time all season they've been there, and the 5-5 record can keep spirits elevated in a demanding fortnight ahead with Buffalo and Tampa Bay.

You can say this about 5-5, it sounds lot better than 4-6. Ask the Indiana Hoosiers if they'd like to be 5-5.

“We dug ourselves a huge hole. A huge hole,” coach Frank Reich said of the 1-4 start. “We've climbed back to .500. To me that's a significant point. ... You're at ground level again. Now we really gotta go. There's no margin for error, we know that.”

How Coltsian 2021 this 23-17 victory over Jacksonville was. Not easy, not pretty, never mind the Jaguars were 2-6 and haven't won on the road this decade. Lots of odd things going on. Two big heroes were a seventh-round draft pick from Syracuse who blocked a punt and a major in medicine from Vanderbilt who forced a fumble. Without Zaire Franklin's blocked punt – which was returned for a touchdown – and the fumble Dayo Odeyingbo knocked loose – which killed Jacksonville's last-ditch drive at midfield – any remaining playoff hopes might now be floating face down on the White River.

Carson Wentz had a workmanlike day – a nifty scrambling sideline dart to Michael Pittman Jr. to keep a drive going late in the game was particularly meaningful – but also kept an ear cocked waiting to hear if his wife was going into labor with their second child, and second daughter.

“Not yet,” he said afterward.

A team thinks it's probably going to be a good day when the football is handed to the star back on the first play and he runs for 34 yards. Jonathan Taylor had 93 yards rushing by the end of the first quarter and only 23 the rest of the day.

The Colts had a 17-0 lead in the first quarter but produced only two field goals after that.

The two teams combined for three offensive touchdowns and 15 punts.

The Indianapolis defense gave up a 66-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and only three first downs the entire first half.

The Jaguars' kicker missed a PAT attempt and nailed a 56-yard field goal.

The game had only one turnover – with 50 seconds to go. Wentz got away with one of those left-handed shuffle passes he occasionally concocts under pressure; the kind that have been known to turn into an exploding cigar.

So Reich is, like, OK with that? “Usually,” Wentz said. “If it works.”

It became clear some time ago that wherever the Colts are going this season, they're not taking the scenic – or logical – route.

“It wasn't our best game out there, but to come out of it with a win is huge for us,” Wentz said.

“Say what you want, at times it was ugly,” Reich said. “But what was good for us in this game, we finished in the fourth quarter when we needed to.

“We're not going to go out there and score 40 every week, or 30. We scored enough to win, that's what's important.”

They scored enough thanks to Franklin's blocked punt, returned by E.J. Speed for the touchdown. It was last Monday that Franklin looked at his phone and found a text from special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone: “Hey Z, you're going to get a block this week. I'm calling it right now.”

Six days later, Franklin was awarded the game ball for his vital block.

“I had to prove him right,” Franklin said of Ventrone. “So I'm happy I had his back.”

The Colts still face a steep uphill grade. When the Colts left the field Sunday afternoon, 10 teams in the AFC had better winning percentages. Though only AFC South rival Tennessee better than 6-3.

“There's a lot of good teams in the AFC, but no one's just taken over, so why can't it be us?” Reich said. “That's our mindset. Why can't we take over? If we're going to do it, we've got to prove it this weekend.”

Won't be easy. Here at the ground level of .500, nothing has been.

