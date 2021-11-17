Jaws' Pick: Patriots at Falcons

New England at Atlanta

8:20 p.m. today (Fox/NFL Network)

Records: Patriots 6-4; Falcons 4-5

The skinny: New England has found its identity, winning four straight with a stout running game and stifling defense while Atlanta is still looking for consistency. Rookie QB Mac Jones is proving to be the real deal and the Patriots offense is now scoring in the red zone. The Falcons may not have all-purpose threat Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), which will help the Patriots zero in on rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Prediction: Patriots 24-17

Last week: 7-6-1; Season 91-58-1

-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

