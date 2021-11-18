League mandates masks inside facilities

The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for COVID-19 after the holiday.

The league's protocols were updated as a result of increasing rates of COVID-19 across the country. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger each missed a game in consecutive weeks because of COVID-19.

Also, the league is encouraging teams to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing for friends and family of players and staff if they're visiting or staying with them for Thanksgiving.

The testing should be conducted before friends and family interact with players and staff, and should be arranged at times separate from when players and staff are testing.

QB injury update

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did not practice in hopes of letting several injuries heal so he can play this week against the winless Lions. Mayfield has played most of the season with a torn labrum and fracture in his left, non-throwing shoulder. He suffered a bruised right knee Sunday', a week after he hurt his left foot at Cincinnati. ...

The Lions held out Jared Goff from practice after the starting quarterback suffered an oblique injury against the Steelers. Taking first-team reps at practice was Tim Boyle. The Lions also have David Blough, whose NFL career began when he Browns signed with Cleveland as an undrafted rookie out of Purdue. ...

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the Jets at home against the Dolphins. New York decided to go with the 36-year-old veteran over Mike White, who started the last three games in place of the injured Zach Wilson.

Ruggs' legal team probes response

A Las Vegas judge told attorneys for Henry Ruggs III on Wednesday to get their own subpoena for fire department records about the fatal crash and fire the former Raiders wide receiver is accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph. The lawyers have said in court filings that a witness told them firefighters were slow to extinguish flames in the vehicle in which Tina Tintor, 23, died on Nov. 2. They have not identified the witness. A Clark County spokesman has said there were no delays in the firefighting response or the attack on the fire.