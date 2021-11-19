Seahawks' Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for the rest of the season after he chose to undergo surgery on his neck.

Coach Pete Carroll didn’t fully describe the issue Friday but indicated Carson has a nerve in his neck being impacted by a vertebrate and that surgery is the best option for recovery.

Carroll said the issue is causing Carson discomfort and surgery became the obvious choice after he returned to practice last week. The expectation is that Carson will be able to play again in 2022, Carroll said.

Carson has been on injured reserve for several weeks. He hasn’t played since Week 4 against San Francisco and will finish the season with 54 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

