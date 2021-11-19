Titans receiver shares battle with depression

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown seemed to have everything going his way in 2020, having his best season yet on the way to the Pro Bowl.

Behind his big smile, Brown said Thursday he was battling so hard with depression back then that he thought of killing himself. He shared a video on social media Nov. 12 on the one-year anniversary of that dark time, encouraging people to ask for help, and Brown told reporters Thursday that's why he finally spoke up.

“It was a dark moment, and it was a year ago where I had thought about taking my life, you know? And it was special to me because it just came with my heart that I wanted to share with others and help others so much as I can,” Brown said.

Brown, who leads the Titans with 41 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns, said he thought long and hard about posting the video.

“I just wanted to put out a positive message that I'm still here,” Brown said. “I'm still growing. I'm still learning. I'm blessed. I've got a lot of things to be grateful for and someone was there for me. So reach out to your loved ones and ask them how they're doing and listen to them, you know, because it's important.”

League distributes taunting video

The NFL has sent a training video focusing on taunting and created for teaching purposes.

The video reviews actions that are appropriate celebrations and are encouraged. It also spotlights examples of disrespectful acts toward the opposition.

Taunting has been a point of emphasis all season, and controversy about the calls reached a zenith in Chicago's loss Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh, where Cassius Marsh got flagged for a celebration that looked innocuous.

Extra points

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was seen assaulting his ex-girlfriend, punching her in the head and then throwing her against a television and their son's chair, in a video published by TMZ, the New York Daily News reported. Stacy left Oakland, Florida, and was on the run. ... The Buccaneers said all players' vaccination cards were reviewed and “no irregularities were observed,” after a report in which a personal chef alleged Antonio Brown, who later came down with the virus, had a fake card. ... Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice after taking a day to rest an assortment of injuries and appears set to play Sunday.