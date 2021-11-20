Bears' Mack out for season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Chicago Bears' defense took a huge hit Friday when coach Matt Nagy announced outside linebacker Khalil Mack would go on season-ending injured reserve because of a foot injury.

Mack will have surgery next week, but Nagy did not specify the nature of the foot injury. Mack's season ends with six sacks.

The Bears elevated outside linebacker Cassius Marsh from the practice squad and announced they signed veteran outside linebacker Bruce Irvin to their practice squad as potential help in the pass rush.

Tranquill put on COVID-19 list

Coach Brandon Staley left open the possibility that all four players on the Los Angeles Chargers' reserve/COVID-19 list could be available Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington, along with linebacker Drue Tranquill tested positive while linebacker Joey Bosa went into protocols as an unvaccinated close contact. Bosa has the best chance if he tests negative for a fifth straight day today.

Extra points

The Steelers will head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, after he missed a third straight day of practice due to hip and knee injuries suffered. Pittsburgh also ruled out cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and starting left guard Kevin Dotson (ankle). A decision on whether quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (COVID list) will play is expected by today. ... Linebacker Bud Dupree is among seven Titans ruled out for the game with the Texans. ... Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing the last two days due to a toe injury. ... Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team. ... The Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for the rest of the season after he chose to undergo surgery on his neck. ... Cleveland running back Nick Chubb was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for him to play Sunday when the Browns play host to the winless Lions. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will start after he sat out one day this week to rest shoulder, foot and knee injuries. The Lions likely will be without quarterback Jared Goff, who injured an oblique in last weekend's tie at Pittsburgh. Backup Tim Boyle is in line to make his first career start.