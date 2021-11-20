Colts offer something new to 'Hard Knocks' series

I'll give credit to the makers of “Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” for not making the premiere episode too much about Jim Irsay Jr., though the moment with the eccentric owner banging on a table singing “We Will Rock You” in the locker room was predictably strange.

I'll also give them some kudos for taking advantage of their foray into regular season coverage. Whereas past “Hard Knocks” episodes were centered around training camps and preseason games – and let's be honest, we don't pay close attention to those – Wednesday's episode was focused on preparations for last Sunday's 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was fascinating to see the Colts call their shot in predicting a punt block, something that indeed became a huge play in the game. It also was interesting to see them prepare for relevant players – namely Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen – and to learn that Colts coach Frank Reich actually gleaned information from a news conference of Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.

The focal points are no longer just players vying for roster spots, but names we actually know. But is this enough to reinvigorate a franchise that has been around since 2001, when it was groundbreaking in following the Baltimore Ravens behind the scenes?

“Hard Knocks,” which is on HBO, has suffered for myriad reasons over the years: Not enough variety in the teams, many of whom wanted no part of the distraction; knowledge that the truly juicy stuff was being left on the cutting room floor; and many competing sports documentary series in various sports.

I don't know if an in-season “Hard Knocks,” with a .500 team most of America probably isn't all that invested in, will save the series. But it wasn't a bad start.

Indianapolis started this season horribly, losing three of its first four games, before rallying back to relevance heading into the Jaguars game. It made the opening set-up a necessary montage of ups and downs, and that's where we saw Irsay – and I have to believe it's just a matter of time until producers show him singing ... on a stage.

While those craving X's and O's may not be all that enthused, the best parts of the show were the off-field scenes, seeing rare moments of football players in their personal lives during a season.

Quarterback Carson Wentz at home with his wife, Madison, who was still expecting at the time, looked forward to an extended weekend after a Thursday night game, knowing the impending birth might come during the Jaguars game (it didn't). We learned that a whopping seven players had wives expecting; Ryan Kelly and Mark Glowinski had a gender reveal gala at Lucas Oil Stadium, utilizing the scoreboard. And we saw Darius Leonard, known as “Maniac” for the way he plays on the field, just be “Dad” at home, doing his little girl's hair.

Much time is spent on the relationship between Reich and Wentz, dating back to Reich's time with the Philadelphia Eagles and scouting Wentz as he entered the draft. It's clear the connection they have – rooted in faith from their first meeting – and it comes across stronger on a TV screen than perhaps through written words.

Based on how the Colts have performed so far, “Hard Knocks” has a chance to witness either a wonderful comeback story – and they inundate you with metaphors to climbing a mountain – or a nightmarish end. Here's hoping the show brings us unfiltered emotion and dialogue, not just a rah-rah version of the NFL, but I'm not optimistic it'll be more than positive spin.

Nonetheless, the in-season version has the chance to at least show us something a little different than we were getting through preseason episodes that had grown increasingly uninteresting.

