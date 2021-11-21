Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 11 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.
|Ravens, recovering from loss to Dolphins, make Bears pay.
|Ravens 26-20
|Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
|Battle of the battered QBs goes to the Browns.
|Browns 24-17
|Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
|Second game back from COVID could see Rodgers in form.
|Packers 27-24
|Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
|Titans still adjusting to loss of King Henry.
|Titans 30-18
|Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
|Can Colts' running game marginalize Bills' passing show?
|Bills 24-21
|Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
|Dolphins should be able to pick up cheap win.
|Dolphins 21-15
|New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
|Saints defense needs to carry the team.
|Saints 21-18
|San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
|So, I guess the 49ers aren't done, yet. Another win.
|49ers 30-17
|Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
|Cam Newton faces his former coach, Ron Rivera. Cam's back.
|Panthers 20-17
|Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
|Two teams in need of a win. Bengals' time.
|Bengals 28-27
|Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
|Arizona, stumbling along without Murray, still have enough.
|Cardinals 26-24
|Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
|Scoring showdown on tap. Chiefs are proven commodity.
|Chiefs 45-43
|Pittsburgh at Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
|Steelers are hurting and embarrassed. Chargers are desperate.
|Chargers 24-21
|Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Mon)
|Bucs have lost two straight. Brady's not happy.
|Buccaneers 35-21
Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams
Last week: 7-6-1; Season: 91-58-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
