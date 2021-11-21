Jaws' Week 11 Picks

Schedule Comments Predictions

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. Ravens, recovering from loss to Dolphins, make Bears pay. Ravens 26-20

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Battle of the battered QBs goes to the Browns. Browns 24-17

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Second game back from COVID could see Rodgers in form. Packers 27-24

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Titans still adjusting to loss of King Henry. Titans 30-18

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Can Colts' running game marginalize Bills' passing show? Bills 24-21

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Dolphins should be able to pick up cheap win. Dolphins 21-15

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Saints defense needs to carry the team. Saints 21-18

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. So, I guess the 49ers aren't done, yet. Another win. 49ers 30-17

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. Cam Newton faces his former coach, Ron Rivera. Cam's back. Panthers 20-17

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Two teams in need of a win. Bengals' time. Bengals 28-27

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Arizona, stumbling along without Murray, still have enough. Cardinals 26-24

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Scoring showdown on tap. Chiefs are proven commodity. Chiefs 45-43

Pittsburgh at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Steelers are hurting and embarrassed. Chargers are desperate. Chargers 24-21