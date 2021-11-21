Bears QB fashions play after Jackson

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – As he prepared to jump from Ohio State to the NFL, Justin Fields made sure to study Lamar Jackson last season.

Now, he gets an in-person lesson.

Jackson and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens look to shake off a tough loss when they visit Fields and the Chicago Bears today in a matchup between teams with dual-threat quarterbacks.

“Last year, when I was in college, I would turn on his highlights and study how he ran the read option, how his feet were and how he kind of got a running start,” Fields said. “When he runs the read option, he staggers his feet so he can, like, be already in a running position to run the ball after he's reading the defensive ends.”

Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, hopes to one day reach Jackson's level. He'll try to build on his best performance as the Bears (3-6) come out of their bye looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Ravens (6-3), meanwhile, hope to get back to winning after being beaten 22-10 at Miami last week. They had a difficult time dealing with the Dolphins' blitzing.

For the Bears, it has been nothing but losses since they beat the Raiders in Las Vegas on Oct. 10. But at least Fields is showing progress.

He threw for a career-high 291 yards against Pittsburgh under the Monday night lights before the bye and helped the Bears take the lead in the closing minutes. The Steelers pulled it out 29-27, making this the third straight year Chicago lost at least four in a row.

“The only way to get back to it is to say, 'OK, why is this going on?'” coach Matt Nagy said. “It's no one's fault other than everybody's. Now we pick the pieces up and we get a chance to play a great football team that's really well coached, at home, and what are we gonna do about it?”