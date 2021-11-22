Bears' losing streak hits 5

CHICAGO – Tyler Huntley was on the way to the game Sunday when he got the message from Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens' star quarterback was too sick to play.

Subbing for Jackson, Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman's 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13.

“It's crazy,” Huntley said. “I was walking toward the bus, and Lamar texted me. He said, 'Go do your thing today and (I'll be) watching.' ”

Jackson was sidelined by illness for the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3), who ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days.

Coach John Harbaugh said the illness is not COVID-19 or influenza. He said Jackson seemed to be feeling better after the game, though he expects him to keep getting tested.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and the Ravens came away with the win after losing the previous week at Miami.

The Bears (3-7) lost their fifth straight.

Chicago's Andy Dalton threw two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder to an open Marquise Goodwin in the closing minutes. Justin Fields had left the game with injured ribs in the third quarter.

Fields took a big step backward following several promising outings. The rookie was 4 of 11 for 79 yards after throwing for a career-high 291 yards at Pittsburgh two weeks ago.

Coach Matt Nagy had no update on the extent of his injury after the game or his status for the game at Detroit on Thursday.

“When you're talking about ribs, you've gotta find out how much it affects him,” Nagy said. “We as a staff have to talk through all that.”

Dalton said he'll be ready either way.

Dalton, who started the first two games before a knee injury in Week 2 against Cincinnati, came in with 8:46 left in the third quarter and quickly threw a 60-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney on a screen to give the Bears a 7-6 lead. The veteran was 11 for 23 for 201 yards.

Mooney caught five passes for 121 yards. Goodwin added 104 yards on four receptions. Robert Quinn had a career-high 3 1/2 sacks. But the Bears remained winless following byes since 2013.