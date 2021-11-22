Chiefs defense stuffs Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs had played so horrendously on defense this season that the Dallas Cowboys and their top-ranked offense probably felt confident that they could keep things rolling Sunday night.

Chris Jones and the rest of the Chiefs made an emphatic statement to the contrary.

Jones piled up 31/2 sacks while forcing a fumble and recovering one, and Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to help the AFC West-leading Chiefs roll to a 19-9 victory over the Cowboys.

“We had a few rough weeks. We had a lot of guys injured. It wasn't clicking,” Jones said, “but when you take everything into consideration, we were still able to compete. And to have everyone back and build that chemistry, I think it's a huge part of our success right now.”

The defense helped bail out Patrick Mahomes, who had 260 yards passing with an interception and a fumble. Clyde Edwards-Helaire added 63 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Chiefs (7-4) in his return from injured reserve.

“This entire season, there's been a lot of ups and downs for everybody,” said Mahomes, whose team is 4-0 against the NFC East and riding a four-game win streak into its bye. “We've had games where we put up a lot of points and played good, and games we haven't, and we still found a way to get a win.”

Prescott was held to 216 yards passing and two interceptions for the Cowboys, though he was missing a whole lot of help.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) missed his third straight game. Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sustained a concussion just before halftime.