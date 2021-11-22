Postgame blitz

Passing

Aaron Rodgers, Packers, hit 23 of 33 for 385 yards and four TDs in Green Bay's 34-31 loss to Minnesota. The Vikings' Kirk Cousins was 24 of 35 for 341 yards and three TDs.

Colt McCoy was 35 of 44 for 328 yards and two TDs in Arizona's 23-13 win over Seattle.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington, was 16 of 22 for 206 yards and three TDs in a 27-21 win over Carolina. Cam Newton was 21 of 27 for 189 and two TDs in his first home game back in Carolina.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, was 27 of 33 for 273 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Miami's 24-17 win over the Jets. Joe Flacco of the Jets was 24 of 39 for 291 yards and two TDs.

Rushing

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, had 32 carries for 185 yards and four TDs in Indianapolis' 41-15 romp at Buffalo. He also caught a TD for a franchise record five TDs in a game.

D'Andre Swift, Lions, ran for a career-high 136 yards in Detoit's 13-10 loss to Cleveland. The Browns' Nick Chubb ran for 130 yards on 22 carries.

Joe Mixon, Bengals, carried 30 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 32-13 win over Las Vegas.

Receiving

Darnell Mooney, Bears, had five catches for 121 yards, including a 60-yard TD in Chicago's16-13 loss to Baltimore.

Darren Waller, Raiders, had seven catches for 116 yards.

Special teams

Evan McPherson, Bengals, kicked field goals of 54, 53, 51 and 47 yards.

Greg Joseph, Vikings, made a 29-yard field goal as time expired.

Jake Elliott, Eagles, kicked field goals of 50, 37, 33 and 47 yards in Philadelphia's 40-29 win over New Orleans.

Defense

Cornerback Darius Slay, Eagles, scored on a 51-yard interception return.

Cornerback Desmond King had two of the Texans' four interceptions of Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in Houston's 22-13 win over Tennessee.

– Associated Press