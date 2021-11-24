Garrett given boot by Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – In an effort to spark an anemic offense with the season teetering on the brink of fiasco, the New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a dreadful performance in a nationally televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Joe Judge confirmed the dismissal of Garrett on Tuesday, noting the offense was not scoring enough points.

“This is not a blame game,” Judge said. “That's not what this is at all. I am not looking for a head to roll or worried about external opinions or perceptions. This is not a blame game. I am very appreciative of Jason for a lot of things he has done for us.”

Judge said the coaching staff would combine to make an offensive game plan for the contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. He refused to say who would call the plays, noting every member of the staff is an option, including himself.

New York has scored 189 points this season. It has struggled in the red zone and in five of its seven losses has a combined 65 points.

Schedule changes

The NFL has filled the blanks for its previously scheduled Week 15 Saturday doubleheader by moving the Raiders at Browns and Patriots at Colts from Sunday.

Las Vegas will be at Cleveland at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, followed by New England at Indianapolis at 8:20 p.m. Both games will be televised by NFL Network.

During Week 13, the NFL is flexing the Sunday night game for the first time this season. Denver at Kansas City will replace San Francisco at Seattle in prime time. The 49ers-Seahawks match moves to 4:25 p.m.

Extra points

The Titans waived 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson after three games in a flurry of roster moves. The Titans signed running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad to replace Peterson. They also signed defensive back Buster Skrine and brought back outside linebacker John Simon. They also placed defensive back Chris Jackson (foot) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson on injured reserve. The Titans also signed receivers Golden Tate and Bishop Luers graduate Austin Mack to the practice squad along with defensive lineman Kevin Strong and running back Rodney Smith. Mack played in 11 games with a start with the New York Giants last season. ... Zach Wilson will return as the Jets' starting quarterback against the Texans in Houston on Sunday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. ... The Vikings placed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19 reserve list.