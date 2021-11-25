JAWS' PICKS

Chicago at Detroit

Time: 12:30 p.m. today (Fox)

Records: Bears 3-7; Lions 0-9-1

The skinny: This game will make you choke on a turkey bone. Chicago is starting Andy Dalton at QB, its defense is torn up by injuries and they may fire coach Matt Nagy at halftime. Detroit works hard, but so does a dishwasher. The Lions are going back to Jared Goff at QB. Pass the cranberry sauce.

Prediction: Bears 20-17

Las Vegas at Dallas

Time: 4:30 p.m. today (CBS)

Records: Raiders 5-5; Cowboys 7-3

The skinny: Dallas' offense needs an elixir, and Las Vegas' defense will do the trick. The Raiders' season has been ravaged by off-the-field incidents. The Cowboys were riding high but fell flat last week against the Chiefs. Ezekiel Elliott's injury and Amari Cooper's COVID-19 absence hurt, as did losing CeeDee Lamb to a concussion.

Prediction: Cowboys 30-17

Buffalo at New Orleans

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Records: Bills 6-4; Saints 5-5

The skinny: Buffalo is scuffling along, inexplicably losing to the Jags and then getting run over by the Colts. New Orleans is without its top QB and running back, and its defense is wearing down, as Philadelphia rode roughshod over it last week. The Bills can't run the ball, but they may not have to to beat the Saints.

Prediction: Bills 27-17

Last week: 10-5; Season: 101-63-1

– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

