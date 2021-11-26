Penalty costs Cowboys in overtime

ARLINGTON, Texas – Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders got the third-down help they needed from Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown.

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Brown's fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Raiders beat the Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.

Carlson's fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18. All four of Brown's interference penalties came on third-down incompletions.

The Raiders had just two third-down conversions total the previous two games and were just 3 of 13 in this one. But Brown topped that total all by himself.

Both teams had season highs in penalties and yards. Dallas, the NFL leader in penalty yards coming in, had 14 for 166 and Las Vegas 14 for 110.

“Twenty-eight penalties, I don't know what the hell you want me to say,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. “Write what you want. I'm all for it.”

The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968. It was their fourth appearance on the holiday since then, with the previous two losses coming at the Cowboys.

“It kind of gave me goose bumps, I'm not going to lie,” Carr said. “When that kick went through, I had a a lot of memories as a kid.”