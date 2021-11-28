Jaws' Week 12 Picks

Schedule Comments Predictions

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Two bottom feeders searching for air and a win. Jaguars 13-10

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins should test Cam with more zero blitzes. Dolphins 20-17

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m. Bottom Feeders 2. Yes, it can only get worse. Texans 10-7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Eagles are running wild. Giants are running off coaches. Eagles 40-14

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Steelers still a tough out, but Bengals blossoming. Bengals 30-21

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Bucs missing Vita Vea inside means Colts see daylight. Colts 33-30

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m. Patriots coming on strong as tough Titans are weakened. Patriots 26-17

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Chargers need to show fortitude and Denver is good start. Chargers 26-21

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Rams suddenly a mess offensively facing tough Packers D. Packers 33-21

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Playoff hopes live and die with this one. Niners live. Niners 30-27

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. Browns are crumbling while Ravens' solid system wins. Ravens 24-17