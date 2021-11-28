Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 12 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Schedule
|Comments
|Predictions
|Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
|Two bottom feeders searching for air and a win.
|Jaguars 13-10
|Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
|Dolphins should test Cam with more zero blitzes.
|Dolphins 20-17
|N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.
|Bottom Feeders 2. Yes, it can only get worse.
|Texans 10-7
|Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
|Eagles are running wild. Giants are running off coaches.
|Eagles 40-14
|Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
|Steelers still a tough out, but Bengals blossoming.
|Bengals 30-21
|Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
|Bucs missing Vita Vea inside means Colts see daylight.
|Colts 33-30
|Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.
|Patriots coming on strong as tough Titans are weakened.
|Patriots 26-17
|L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
|Chargers need to show fortitude and Denver is good start.
|Chargers 26-21
|L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
|Rams suddenly a mess offensively facing tough Packers D.
|Packers 33-21
|Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
|Playoff hopes live and die with this one. Niners live.
|Niners 30-27
|Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
|Browns are crumbling while Ravens' solid system wins.
|Ravens 24-17
|Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Seahawks are done and Washington shows nation.
|Washington 27-10
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Last week: 10-5; Season: 101-63-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story