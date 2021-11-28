The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, November 28, 2021

Jaws' Week 12 Picks

MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Two bottom feeders searching for air and a win. Jaguars 13-10
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins should test Cam with more zero blitzes. Dolphins 20-17
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m. Bottom Feeders 2. Yes, it can only get worse. Texans 10-7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Eagles are running wild. Giants are running off coaches. Eagles 40-14
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Steelers still a tough out, but Bengals blossoming. Bengals 30-21
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Bucs missing Vita Vea inside means Colts see daylight. Colts 33-30
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m. Patriots coming on strong as tough Titans are weakened. Patriots 26-17 
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Chargers need to show fortitude and Denver is good start. Chargers 26-21
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Rams suddenly a mess offensively facing tough Packers D. Packers 33-21
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Playoff hopes live and die with this one. Niners live. Niners 30-27
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. Browns are crumbling while Ravens' solid system wins. Ravens 24-17
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Seahawks are done and Washington shows nation. Washington 27-10

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Last week: 10-5; Season: 101-63-1

– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

mjaworski@jg.net

