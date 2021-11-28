Colts face old Buccaneers, old rival Brady

INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Brady's NFL legacy runs right through Indianapolis.

He beat the Colts in his first career start in 2001. Nine years later, he matched Brett Favre's NFL record for consecutive home wins (25) with a victory over Indianapolis. He even threw his 500th TD pass at Indianapolis in 2018.

So when Brady makes yet another November trip to Lucas Oil Stadium today, his first with Tampa Bay, Colts fans don't want to see their old nemesis celebrating another milestone moment.

Even Brady acknowledges it will be different.

“It's a team I've played a lot of games against, and pretty meaningful ones,” Brady said. “I don't think any of those will have any effect on this game this weekend. It's a totally different opponent, totally different style of play. It's going to be a great game.”

Brady's memory bank is filled with images of seasons past such as “Deflategate,” Indianapolis' botched fake punt, even claims about Willie McGinest faking injuries to slow down the Colts' offense late in a 2003 game.

But those 19 games all came while Brady was in New England. This time, the Bucs (7-3) and Colts (6-5) face different challenges.

Brady's bunch includes some his old bandmates, such as tight end Rob Gronkowski and receiver Antonio Brown, and some new talent the Colts know well.

Running back Leonard Fournette faced the Colts faced twice a year while with Jacksonville, and Bucs coach Bruce Arians won his first Coach of the Year Award in 2012 when he filled in as Colts coach Chuck Pagano was treated for cancer.

And as so often happened with the Patriots, Brady returns to Indianapolis as the defending world champ.

But this time, the Colts may have a solution.

They've won five of six, have a defense that leads the league in takeaways with 25, and an increasingly strong ground game that could keep Brady on the sideline for long stretches. Will it be enough?

“I've always thought he's the best ever,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I mean, he's incredible, an incredible player. I just marvel at his arm strength at 44 years old. As much as anything, it just boggles my mind.”

Record run

Last week, Jonathan Taylor became the NFL's first 1,000-yard rusher this season. Today, he can break the league record for most consecutive games with 100 or more yards from scrimmage and at least one TD. He's tied with Lydell Mitchell and LaDainian Tomlinson (eight).

This week, he faces a run defense allowing a league-low 78.4 yards per game and that could have linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) and run-stuffing defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) back from injuries. White practiced Thursday, and Arians said he expects Vea to play. Still, Indianapolis' approach won't change.

“Just to turn around and give it to 28,” quarterback Carson Wentz said.

Honoring Mathis

Indianapolis is inducting former defensive end-linebacker Robert Mathis into the team's Ring of Honor today. T

he eight-time Pro Bowler had a franchise record 123 sacks and won the league sacks title in 2013. He was initially scheduled to be honored last season, but the ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19.

“I was here before as an assistant coach, got a chance to watch it up close and live,” Reich said.

“He's a unique player, a unique person. I'm really happy for Robert and what he's achieved.”