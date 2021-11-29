AP source: Browns' Conklin out for season with knee injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending right knee injury Sunday night at Baltimore, a person familiar with the two-time Pro Bowler's status told the Associated Press on Monday.

Conklin tore his patellar tendon in the first quarter, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the injury. An MRI taken Monday confirmed the diagnosis of a tear.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak with reporters later in the day.

Conklin's injury is a crushing loss to Cleveland's struggling offense, which has scored 17 points or fewer in six of the past seven games.

Conklin was just activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing three games with a dislocated elbow only to get hurt while pass blocking on the Browns' second possession against the Ravens.

Conklin's knee collapsed under him as he back-pedaled and he struggled just walking to the sideline before being carted to the locker room.

Conklin missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury.

Without Conklin, the Browns' high-powered running game sputtered as the Ravens crammed the line of scrimmage with extra defenders and held Cleveland to just 40 yards rushing — 116 below the team's average coming into the game.

The 27-year-old Conklin is in his second season with the Browns, who signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract after he played four seasons with Tennessee.

Conklin made the Pro Bowl last season, when he helped Cleveland make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.

------

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP--NFL