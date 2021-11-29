Monday, November 29, 2021 1:00 am
Cincinnati 41 Pittsburgh 10
Mixon has career day in blowout win
Associated Press
CINCINNATI – Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, who played for the Steelers for his first four years, got his first pick-6 at any level of football against his former team late in the first half Sunday.
Hilton's interception of Ben Roethlisberger put Cincinnati up 31-3 and seemed to serve as a symbolic turning point in the Steelers' longtime domination of the Bengals and the AFC North.
“To do it against those guys in a big division game, it couldn't be any sweeter,” Hilton said.
The 41-10 victory by the Bengals (7-4) on Sunday followed a double-digit win in September, making it Cincinnati's first season sweep of the Steelers since 2009.
A 27-17 upset by the Bengals on Dec. 21 broke an 11-game winning streak by Pittsburgh in the series.
Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled for a score and passed for another as the Bengals crushed the Steelers (5-5-1) and kept them winless in their past three games. And the Bengals stamped themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.
Mixon, coming off a rugged 123-yard, two-TD performance in a win over Las Vegas last week, pounded away for 117 yards in the first half.
“To be honest I feel like I'm starting to reach that point, my prime, like starting to get there,” said Mixon, who was slowed by a foot injury last season.
Cincinnati scored on its first four drives, then Hilton jumped James Washington's route and ran it back 24 yards for a touchdown with 30 seconds left in the half.
Roethlisberger was picked off twice and sacked three times, finishing with 263 yards.
Burrow was 20 for 24 for 190 yards.
