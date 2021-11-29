Postgame Blitz

Passing

Mac Jones, Patriots, completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 36-13 victory over Tennessee.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers, went 28 of 45 for 307 yards and threw two TD passes and also ran for a score in Green Bay's 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score in Miami's 33-10 victory over Carolina.

Rushing

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 38-31 victory at Indianapolis. He carried 17 times for 100 yards and three scores and caught Tom Brady's only TD pass of the game.

Joe Mixon, Bengals, rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 victory over the Steelers.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons, ran for a career-high 108 yards and two touchdowns in his return from an ankle injury to help Atlanta past Jacksonville 21-14.

Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell, 49ers. Samuel ran for two touchdowns before leaving with an injury and Mitchell rushed for 133 yards and a score, leading San Francisco to a 34-26 victory over Minnesota.

Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman, Titans, became the first Tennessee backs other than Derrick Henry to rush for 100 yards since 2018. Hilliard rushed 12 times for a career-high 131 yards, including a 68-yard TD. Foreman rushed 19 times for 109 yards.

Receiving

Kendrick Bourne, Patriots, had both of New England's touchdown receptions, finishing with five catches for 61 yards.

Tee Higgins, Bengals, caught six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Adam Thielen, Vikings, had two touchdown catches.

Special Teams

Kene Nwangwu, Vikings, had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Justin Coleman and Duke Riley, Dolphins. Coleman grabbed Riley's blocked punt and plowed in from 2 yards for a touchdown.

Defense

Pat Surtain II, Broncos, had a pair of interceptions to lead Denver past the Los Angeles Chargers 28-13.

John Franklin-Myers, Jets, had two sacks and an interception in New York's 21-14 victory at Houston, becoming the franchise's first player to accomplish that feat since Lance Mehl in 1985.

Mike Hilton, Bengals, returned a pass by Ben Roethlisberger 24 yards for a score.

Rasul Douglas, Packers, returned an interception of Matthew Stafford 32 yards for a touchdown.

