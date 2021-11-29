Rookie QB extends Pats' win streak to 6

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Titans ended an era for the Patriots during the 2019 season when they knocked them out of the playoffs in Tom Brady's final game in New England.

The Patriots are hoping Sunday's victory over Tennessee will be part of the blueprint to get them back to the postseason without Brady.

Rookie Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes, New England's defense forced four turnovers and the Patriots earned their sixth straight win, rolling past the undermanned Titans 36-13.

The Patriots (8-4) hadn't beaten Tennessee since former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel took over as coach in 2018.

Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards. Kendrick Bourne had both of the Patriots' touchdown receptions, finishing with five catches for 61 yards.

“I can rely on any of them and we can rely on any of them,” Jones said.

The Titans (8-4) couldn't survive a bevy of errors that included three fumbles by their running backs and an interception by Ryan Tannehill. He finished 11 of 21 for 93 yards and a touchdown.