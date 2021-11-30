Cowboys coach out with COVID

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy checked into the team hotel the day after the Thanksgiving game as a precaution with COVID-19 infections spreading on his staff.

He ended up testing positive anyway, and isn't the only one in his family dealing with the virus.

The second-year Dallas coach is out for Thursday's game in New Orleans, and will be among six coaches and staff members not making the trip because of positive tests. Right tackle Terence Steele also is out after testing positive.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, in his first year with the Cowboys, will handle head coaching responsibilities in New Orleans.

McCarthy, who is vaccinated along with the entire staff, said he had a “scratchy” throat but mostly felt fine. He told players about the positive test during a virtual meeting Monday morning.

The team is conducting meetings virtually while holding in-person practices. McCarthy said today's activities also would be virtual, but he wasn't sure about Wednesday. The team normally conducts a walkthrough-type practice the day before a game, also a travel day for road games.

Panthers' star RB out for season

Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers often-injured running back, will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury, the team announced Monday.

McCaffrey had an MRI that revealed the injury was severe enough to put him on injured reserve. Because of his anticipated recovery time and given that it would be his second time on IR, the news means McCaffrey will miss Carolina's final five regular-season games following its bye week. McCaffrey missed five games this season with a hamstring injury.

Extra points

The Steelers placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list. Watt is the third high-profile member of the Steelers to go on the COVID-19 list in recent weeks. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went into the COVID-19 protocol earlier this month. Watt's 121/2 sacks rank second in the NFL, but he was limited to just two tackles against Cincinnati while dealing with hip and knee injuries suffered against the Lions. ... Browns right tackle Jack Conklin tore his patellar tendon in his right knee Sunday night at Baltimore. ... The winless Lions may be without their best player against the Vikings. Detroit coach Dan Campbell said that running back D'Andre Swift's injured shoulder is still sore, adding it's hard to envision him playing Sunday.