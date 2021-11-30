Reich defends Colts' play-calling

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis coach Frank Reich insists he's a run-first guy.

It was hard to tell Sunday – and the Colts paid a hefty price for breaking with that identity.

Carson Wentz was picked off twice and lost a fumble on a strip-sack as Indianapolis blew another double-digit lead in a 38-31 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Reich insisted Monday he had no regrets.

“I didn't have very many regrets on how this game was called, I'm not going to lie,” he said. “Do you want to call one or two more runs? Yeah, sure. But we were going against the No. 1 run defense and they came out with the mindset Jonathan Taylor is not going to beat us, they're going to have to throw the ball to beat us.”

Wentz dropped back 50 times. He completed 61.4% of his 44 throws, was sacked three times, and scrambled for 21 yards.

The approach relegated Indianapolis' best offensive threat, Taylor, to a smaller role. He had 16 carries for 83 yards and one score while catching four passes for 14 yards. With 20 touches and 97 yards from scrimmage, Taylor wound up three yards short of breaking the NFL record with a ninth straight 100-yard game and a rushing TD.

But half of Taylor's carries came on Indianapolis' second-to-last possession and Wentz only threw his way five times. On one rare early handoff to Taylor, fans cheered loudly.

While the pass-heavy calls helped the Colts take a 24-14 halftime lead, that approach also led to the turnovers that erased two scoring chances, negated Taylor's impact and Indianapolis' ability to control the clock. Reich believes the run-pass options will continue to play a key role in Indianapolis' success – even if he does look for more ways to keep Taylor involved.

What's working

Scoring. The Colts have scored at least 30 points in seven of their last eight games including 72 over the last two weeks against Buffalo and Tampa Bay, two of the league's top defenses.

What needs help

Turnovers. Indianapolis leads the NFL with a plus-12 turnover margin but had five of its 15 giveaways Sunday.

Stock up

T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle. The veterans showed they're still reliable. Hilton had four receptions for 28 yards and scored his first TD of the season. Doyle caught six passes for 81 yards, both season highs, and had his third TD in five weeks.