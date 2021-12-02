Desperate Cowboys, Saints to face off

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints have lost four straight for the first time since 2015, and the Dallas Cowboys have been just one victory better during their past four games.

Those coinciding slides set up a pivotal NFC clash in the Superdome tonight when Dallas (7-4) visits New Orleans (5-6).

Complicating matters for the Cowboys will be the absence of at least six coaches – including head coach Mike McCarthy – and at least two players because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright and right tackle Terence Steele are the players out. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He has missed the past two games.

One significant change for the Saints could come at quarterback. Trevor Siemian has lost all four of his starts since Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury.

But now Taysom Hill's recovery from a partial plantar fascia tear appears far enough along that he could either start or play significant snaps at quarterback.

Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is set to return for the first time since breaking a foot in practice the week after the opener.

Extra points

Although Justin Fields returned to practice for the Bears, Andy Dalton got the first-team snaps on Wednesday. ... Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins were both at practice for the Cardinals in a sign the team's top two playmakers might to return after a three-game absence. ... The Giants gave an indication of their concern about starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) by signing quarterback Jake Fromm off the Bills' practice squad. ... The Texans canceled practice and other in-person activities on the advice of their medical team because some players weren't feeling well. Coach David Culley said they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests. ... The Seahawks signed running back Adrian Peterson, 36, to their practice squad.