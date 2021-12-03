Bucs' Brown, 2 others suspended

NEW YORK – Antonio Brown and two other NFL players were suspended Thursday for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. The Tampa Bay wide receiver, teammate Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal.

The NFL Players Association, which developed the protocols along with the league, represented the three players during a review of the recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status.

Brown, Edwards, who is a cornerback, and Franklin, a defensive back who last played for the Bucs in 2019, were found in violation of the protocols.

“The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. “The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL.”

The Buccaneers issued a brief statement in response to the league action: “We appreciate the league's timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established. We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols.”

The suspensions came two weeks after a Los Angeles chef told the Tampa Bay Times that Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card before the start of training camp in July.

Browns assistant to coach Team USA

Callie Brownson will exchange her brown and orange gear this summer for some red, white and blue – and chase another gold medal.

The Cleveland Browns' chief of staff, and one of a handful of current female assistant coaches in the NFL, will coach the U.S. Women's Tackle National Team this summer at the world championships in Finland.

Colts' Taylor wins monthly honor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for the second time in his career. He totaled 88 carries for 556 yards and eight touchdowns in November.

He also registered 15 receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.