Bears say Dalton to start vs. Cardinals

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Quarterback Andy Dalton will be making his second straight start Sunday for the Chicago Bears as a result of Justin Fields' broken ribs.

The Bears face the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field, and on Friday coach Matt Nagy said Fields' health improved but not enough to play. Fields is doubtful for the game.

“Justin is making good progress, just not there medically for the clearance,” Nagy said.

Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback behind Dalton. Nagy is hopeful Fields can return soon.

“I think progress is definitely the good word for him,” Nagy said. “Being able to get out there in practice and throw the ball around and get used to doing the common stuff that you do, and now the biggest thing for him is just going to being able to understand, probably more than anything, just the pain management of how things feel.

“We're obviously not going to go out there and hit him while he's running around in practice and see. So it's going to be a constant communication between him, our trainers, myself, just to how he's feeling and how everything is going.”

Fields practiced on a limited basis all week after missing the 16-14 Thanksgiving Day win over Detroit.

Dalton is unlikely to have wide receiver Allen Robinson available as a target. Robinson is doubtful after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury suffered against Pittsburgh on Nov. 8.

The Bears will be without defensive end Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf). All have been ruled out for the game. Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) is questionable.

In the one start and half a game since Fields' injury, Dalton has gone 35 of 62 for 518 yards with three touchdowns, an interception and a passer rating of 93.35

One other item of positive Bears injury news is Nagy announced rookie tackle Teven Jenkins is being activated from injured reserve. The second-round draft pick, chosen No. 39 overall, has been out all season after undergoing back surgery.

Giants' Jones out vs. Dolphins

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury, and he could be out longer.

Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team's medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact.

Veteran Mike Glennon will get the start, his first with the Giants.