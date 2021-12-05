Sunday, December 05, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 13 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
|Colts have trouble holding leads, but not against Texans.
|Colts 28-17
|Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
|Bears may get Fields back. Cards may get Murray, Hopkins.
|Cardinals 30-17
|L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
|Are Bengals ready to be playoff contenders? Yes.
|Bengals 30-26
|Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
|Vikings lost last week, so expect better. Lions just lose.
|Vikings 25-20
|N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
|Tua, Dolphins defense is leading charge back to .500.
|Dolphins 21-17
|Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
|Eagles crashed last week, but get lift from playing Jets.
|Eagles 26-21
|Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
|Brady, Bucs starting to crank it up as playoffs near.
|Buccaneers 33-14
|Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
|Rams need a soft landing spot and get one here.
|Rams 30-13
|Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
|Playoff lives at stake and both are showing life.
|Raiders 25-23
|Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
|Ravens' Jackson bounces back as Steelers look flat.
|Ravens 24-18
|San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
|49ers running game getting stronger. Seahawks sagging.
|49ers 30-17
|Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
|Chiefs are surging and put Broncos in their place (.500).
|Chiefs 30-21
|New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Big spot for Pats' Jones. Bills mafia lies in wait.
|Bills 24-21
Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Last week: 9-6; Season: 110-69-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
