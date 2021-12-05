Jaws' Week 13 Picks

Schedule Comments Predictions

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. Colts have trouble holding leads, but not against Texans. Colts 28-17

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m. Bears may get Fields back. Cards may get Murray, Hopkins. Cardinals 30-17

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Are Bengals ready to be playoff contenders? Yes. Bengals 30-26

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. Vikings lost last week, so expect better. Lions just lose. Vikings 25-20

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. Tua, Dolphins defense is leading charge back to .500. Dolphins 21-17

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Eagles crashed last week, but get lift from playing Jets. Eagles 26-21

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Brady, Bucs starting to crank it up as playoffs near. Buccaneers 33-14

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Rams need a soft landing spot and get one here. Rams 30-13

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Playoff lives at stake and both are showing life. Raiders 25-23

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. Ravens' Jackson bounces back as Steelers look flat. Ravens 24-18

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. 49ers running game getting stronger. Seahawks sagging. 49ers 30-17

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Chiefs are surging and put Broncos in their place (.500). Chiefs 30-21