Injuries won't tweak Tranquill's style

When asked how he's been able to overcome three season-ending injuries over the last seven years, Drue Tranquill immediately speaks of faith strengthening his resiliency.

“I point to the man upstairs and my faith in Christ, and that sustains me and gives me hope outside my current circumstances,” the former Carroll High School star said from inside the Los Angeles Chargers' locker room last week. “That's reality for me and where I find grounding and peace. I can't explain it. I feel like every day he gives me enough to get through the day.”

As Tranquill talks, a teammate in the background can be heard yelling, “Preach, preach, preach!”

After suffering anterior cruciate tears in both knees during successive seasons while playing at Notre Dame and a broken ankle in the Chargers' first game last year, Tranquill has returned to the starting lineup this season as one of the team leaders.

He's missed one game with a chest injury and another because of COVID, but he said he feels fresh and made four tackles in Sunday's 28-13 loss at Denver.

He returns to the Midwest today when the Chargers face the Bengals and Snider graduate Jessie Bates in Cincinnati.

“The reality of football is it's a 100 percent injury risk sport, and at some point in your career you're going to face it, and everybody does,” Tranquill said. “A lot of guys have these mental blocks to get over when they come back from injury, and I haven't necessarily had that.

“My style of play probably lends to some of that, being aggressive, tenacious and always trying to be around the ball and make plays. You can be more passive, but that's not how I want to play the game. It's just a reality of the game, and if you love the game, the injury risk is one of the downsides to it.”

He's fourth on the team with 47 tackles. The Chargers are 6-5, a game behind Kansas City in the AFC West, but their early schedule was brutal with road games at Washington, at division rival Kansas City and at Baltimore.

“One of the underlying messages our head coach tries to drill home is each week kind of has a life of its own,” Tranquill said. “When you look at the NFL season, it's really long. It's a lot of weeks. If you get caught up looking down the road, you'll lose sight of the game at hand.”

The Chargers will travel Christmas Day for a game in Houston the next day. Tranquill and wife Jackie will have to hold Christmas a little early this year for 2-year-old son Eli and 7-month-old Grace. The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary in July.

“We're new at this parenting thing and trying to be the best spouse to one another,” Tranquill said. “It's really challenging, but I've come to understand that if you care about something you'll invest in it and find the time for it. You find the time to prioritize the things that matter.”

The schedule closes out with the Giants and Kansas City at home, at Houston, Denver at home and at Las Vegas.