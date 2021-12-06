Colts' defense shuts down woeful Texans

HOUSTON – Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts defense had one goal entering Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

“Before we even went out there, I said: 'If we don't shut these guys out, we didn't do good enough,'” he said.

The star linebacker helped the Colts accomplish that, leading a defense that forced two turnovers in a 31-0 victory. It is the first time Indy has held a team scoreless since beating Dallas 23-0 on Dec. 16, 2018, and the team's first shutout on the road since a 6-0 victory at New England in 1992.

“The defense was unreal,” coach Frank Reich said. “That's an epic defensive performance from really start to finish.”

Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns to lead Indy's offense in the rout.

“The coaches are putting together great schemes,” Taylor said. “A lot of runs they're opening up like the Red Sea, so I'm not getting touched for a few yards.”

The Texans turned the ball over twice in the first quarter and quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched in the third quarter as Houston (2-10) lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

“We got outcoached and outplayed,” coach David Culley said.

Taylor, who leads the NFL in yards rushing, has 16 rushing touchdowns this season, which ties the franchise record set by Lenny Moore in 1964. It's the 10th consecutive game in which he's run for a touchdown, the longest streak in the NFL since LaDainian Tomlinson did it in 18 straight in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

The Colts improved to 7-0 this season in games in which the 22-year-old Taylor runs for at least 100 yards.

Carson Wentz threw for 158 yards and a touchdown for the Colts (7-6) before being replaced by Sam Ehlinger with the game decided.

Things went wrong for Houston immediately with Taylor throwing an interception on the team's first play. It was initially ruled an incompletion, but the Colts challenged the call and the review showed that Kenny Moore grabbed it just before falling out of bounds.

The Colts took a 7-0 lead when Taylor took the snap out of the wildcat and ran 1 yard for the score.