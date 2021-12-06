Postgame blitz

Passing

Tom Brady, Buccaneers, completed 38 of 51 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings, went 30 for 40 for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Jared Goff, Lions, passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns, including an 11-yarder to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play.

Justin Herbert, Chargers, completed 26 of 35 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Rushing

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, had 32 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Miles Sanders, Eagles, rushed for 120 yards on 24 carries in Philadelphia's 33-18 victory over the Jets.

Sony Michel, Rams, rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown during Los Angeles' 37-7 win against Jacksonville.

Receiving

Chris Godwin had a franchise-record 15 receptions for 143 yards in Tampa Bay's 30-17 win at Atlanta.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, had 11 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Special Teams

Jake Elliott, Eagles, kicked four field goals.

Brian Johnson, Washington, kicked a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lead his team to its fourth straight win, 17-15 over Las Vegas.

Defense

T.J. Watt, Steelers, had a career-high 31/2 sacks.

Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea, Buccaneers, had two sacks apiece.

Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay, Colts, each had two sacks.

Marlon Davidson, Falcons, had a 3-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Tevaughn Campbell, Chargers, returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a key fourth-quarter touchdown.

Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins, had two sacks.

Charles Harris, Lions, had two sacks.

