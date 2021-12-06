With Murray back, Cardinals roll to win

CHICAGO – Kyler Murray was in prime position following an interception on the game's opening possession. He fumbled his first snap.

Good thing for him, he made the recovery. Three plays later, he celebrated a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals were on the way to another easy road win.

Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury, and the Cardinals beat the struggling Chicago Bears 33-22 on Sunday.

The Cardinals (10-2) got back Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver Hopkins after both players missed three games because of injurie. The NFC West leaders, who have the NFL's best record, intercepted Andy Dalton four times.

“A couple of months before the season, if you'd say, 'If you had this opportunity,' yeah, we'd definitely take it,” Murray said. “This is all the hard work we've put in. We understand what kind of guys we have in the locker room.”

The Cardinals, who were coming off a bye, improved to 7-0 on the road, with each win by 10 points or more.

Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker picked off passes that deflected off the intended target on Chicago's first two possessions. The Cardinals took advantage, with Murray connecting with Hopkins for a 20-yarder and scrambling 9 yards to the end zone. He also threw a 21-yard TD to James Conner in the second quarter to make it 21-7, sending Chicago (4-8) to its sixth loss in seven games.

“They understand that it's OK to be upset, it's OK to be frustrated after a game, there's a lot of emotions,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “We all want to play better and coach better, they know that. But it is, in these times, you wanna make sure that these guys are understanding that it's our job, our obligation, to make sure we give it everything we got.”

Murray completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards, giving him 10,092 in three seasons, on a cool and soggy afternoon.

Hopkins, back from a hamstring injury, caught two passes for 32 yards. Conner added 75 yards rushing and 36 receiving. Byron Murphy Jr. and Zach Allen had interceptions.

The Bears were hoping to build on a last-second Thanksgiving win at Detroit. Instead, it was an all-too-familiar result for them.

Dalton, making his second straight start with Justin Fields sidelined because of broken ribs, matched a career high for interceptions. He injured his left hand trying to make a tackle after getting picked off a second time.