Bears' focus on Fields' health

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Chicago Bears showed Sunday they struggle trying to beat good teams with veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback.

The attention turns now to getting rookie quarterback Justin Fields available and healthy enough to face the Green Bay Packers for a second time despite broken ribs. The development of their first-round draft pick remains a key goal in a 4-8 season.

“That's going to be an ongoing discussion for us all week long, literally,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “So starting today as we start to game plan and then as it goes the rest of this week, and I'm sure as each day passes, we'll have more and more of an idea of where he's at.”

Despite the injured ribs, Fields threw in practice last week and practiced on a limited basis every day. Dalton then started and threw four interceptions in Sunday's 33-22 loss to Arizona.

“I've said it all along: This is more of a pain thing for him right now medically,” Nagy said of Fields. “We're never going to put him at risk medically. Never. So you can mark that down.

“If he is able to go and he is able to play and be the starter, it's going to be because medically he's cleared.”

Nagy said there is no chance the team would put Fields on injured reserve asplaying time is critical in his development.

What's working?

The offensive line. The blockers allowed 30 sacks in the first eight games and only 10 in the past four, and helped the offense outgain each of its past four opponents after being outgained by each of the previous four.

What needs help?

Pass receiving. Tipped passes for interceptions were only part of the problem Sunday. The Bears had other passes dropped, including one by practice squad player Rodney Adams in his first game after being flexed to the 53-man roster. Rain, wind and cold at Soldier Field was part of the problem, but the biggest issue they have is health, as top receiver Allen Robinson hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 8 with a hamstring injury. No. 3 receiver Marquise Goodwin missed Sunday's game with foot and ribs injuries.

Stock up

David Montgomery. Against the Cardinals, Montgomery carried 21 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, and caught a season-high eight passes for 51 yards.

Stock down

Andy Dalton. Going into Sunday, the backup had just two interceptions in his first five appearances this year, and now has six. Dalton entered Sunday's game with an 89.4 passer rating and now it's 79.9.