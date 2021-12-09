Injured Burrow says he's playing Sunday

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his injured pinky finger on his throwing hand won't keep him out of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The finger was dislocated Sunday when the second-year quarterback was strip-sacked on the Bengals' first possession against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The right-handed Burrow hasn't thrown since getting injured and won't until at least today, coach Zac Taylor said.

Asked Wednesday if there was a chance the injury would keep him out of the 49ers game, Burrow said: “I don't foresee that happening.”

Washington's Sweat on COVID-19 list

Washington put Montez Sweat on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list after the third-year pass rusher tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was expected to return to practice this week and play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the past four games with a broken jaw.

Sweat was one of Washington's few unvaccinated players and therefore is ruled out of the Cowboys game.

Washington put tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve with a left knee injury.

Extra points

The Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. ... The Lions had a walk-through instead of practice because coach Dan Campbell said “there's a lot,” of players with flu-related illnesses. Quarterback Jared Goff was among the players with the flu who stayed home and participated in meetings virtually. ... Mark Pike, a Bills special teams standout during Buffalo's AFC championship-winning runs in the 1990s, died Wednesday following a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 57.