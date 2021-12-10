Robinson expected in lineup for Bears

Receiver Allen Robinson expects to return to the Chicago Bears' lineup when they visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night after missing the past three games because of a hamstring injury.

With quarterback Justin Fields set to return after missing back-to-back games because of broken ribs, the Bears (4-8) could have two key players back as they try to stop their slide and pick up a rare win against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Chicago has dropped six of seven games after losing to Arizona last week. And the Bears' record against the Packers in recent years is abysmal. Green Bay has won 20 of the past 23 matchups and has a five-game winning streak in the series.

Robinson has not played since Nov. 8, when he was hurt as he got pushed out of bounds on a 39-yard reception late in a loss at Pittsburgh.

The injury added to what was already a difficult year for Robinson. The veteran was also bothered by an ankle injury and has just 30 receptions for 339 yards, a huge drop following one of his best seasons. Robinson caught a career-high 102 passes for 1,250 yards last season.

Packers' Cobb out 'for a while’

Packers receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer. “Cobby's going to be out for a while,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “He had a pretty significant injury.”

Cobb, 31, has caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Browns place two on COVID list

The Browns could be missing two more key players for Sunday's vital matchup against the Ravens. Cleveland placed starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID-19 list Thursday, making it unlikely they'll be able to play. This week, the Browns put tight end David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, on the COVID-19 list.

Extra points

The Titans claimed inside linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers from the Houston Texans on Thursday, a move they hope will bolster their injury-riddled group. Cunningham, 27, was released by the Texans on Wednesday after being late to and missing meetings this season. ... Prosecutors are entitled to blood test results in their felony drunken-driving case against former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, but they can't ask doctors to tell what Ruggs said about the fiery fatal crash or his injuries, a Las Vegas judge said.