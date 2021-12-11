Demaryius Thomas, ex-Bronco, 33, dies

ATLANTA — Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech's run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.

The football world mourned Friday for Thomas, who died in his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33 – less than six months after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Tm Tebow wrote on Twitter that he “woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend.”

“So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability,” Tebow said, “but I'll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life.”

Thomas was found dead in his home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said early Friday.

In 143 career games, Thomas had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Mixon, Higgins questionable

Quarterback Joe Burrow and his sore pinky finger are fine, but the Bengals could be without running back Joe Mixon. Mixon is listed as questionable due to an unspecified illness for Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers. Receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) also are questionable.

Extra points

The Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt after placing regular Jamie Gillan on the COVID-19 reserve list. ... Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee, back) will miss his second straight game. Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) are also out. ... Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his second straight game with a neck injury, and backup Mike Glennon is expected to start despite sustaining a concussion last weekend against Miami. ... The Texans have benched veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Davis Mills and coach David Culley said Mills will start for the rest of the season. ... The Bills will be minus run-stuffing defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) against the Buccaneers.