Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 14 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
|Teams going nowhere. Panthers coming off bye, coach firing.
|Falcons 20-17
|Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
|Ravens have 17 players on IR as foundation is crumbling.
|Browns 23-20
|Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
|Washington on roll and win here puts pressure on Dallas.
|Cowboys 25-23
|Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
|Titans get Julio Jones back. They need this one.
|Titans 24-17
|Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
|Chiefs offense still struggling, but defense rising.
|Chiefs 27-18
|New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
|Two banged up teams. Saints are the more solid one.
|Saints 17-14
|Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.
|Seattle got a spark from special teams last week.
|Seahawks 21-18
|Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
|Lions flying high after 1st win. Altitude brings them down.
|Broncos 19-14
|N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
|If Chargers are serious playoff team, they need this one.
|Chargers 30-10
|Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
|Will Brady let Bucs run on all their plays against Bills?
|Bucs 28-25
|San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.
|Up-and-down teams meet. Fewest mistakes wins.
|49ers 23-21
|Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
|Coming off bye, Rodgers, Packers go for season sweep.
|Packers 28-14
|L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Cardinals can put stranglehold on division championship.
|Cardinals 30-26
Byes: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Last week: 8-6; Season: 118-75-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
