Jaws' Week 14 Picks

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. Teams going nowhere. Panthers coming off bye, coach firing. Falcons 20-17

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Ravens have 17 players on IR as foundation is crumbling. Browns 23-20

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Washington on roll and win here puts pressure on Dallas. Cowboys 25-23

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Titans get Julio Jones back. They need this one. Titans 24-17

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Chiefs offense still struggling, but defense rising. Chiefs 27-18

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Two banged up teams. Saints are the more solid one. Saints 17-14

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. Seattle got a spark from special teams last week. Seahawks 21-18

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Lions flying high after 1st win. Altitude brings them down. Broncos 19-14

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. If Chargers are serious playoff team, they need this one. Chargers 30-10

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Will Brady let Bucs run on all their plays against Bills? Bucs 28-25

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. Up-and-down teams meet. Fewest mistakes wins. 49ers 23-21

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. Coming off bye, Rodgers, Packers go for season sweep. Packers 28-14